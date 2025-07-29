Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Tuesday that Rodriguez is receiving multiple opinions on his injured right elbow, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Rodriguez was sent for imaging on the elbow more than a week ago, but a decision on his next steps haven't been made because the Orioles are being thorough in his evaluation. The right-hander has been shelved all season with lat and elbow issues and has been shut down since suffering a setback with his elbow earlier this month.