The Orioles plan to call up Rodriguez from Triple-A Norfolk to start Wednesday against the Rangers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez is on track to enter the rotation as a replacement for Kyle Bradish (foot), who appears to be headed for the injured list after exiting early in his start Monday. the top pitching prospect in the Baltimore system, Rodriguez was denied a spot on the Opening Day roster after a disappointing spring training, but his pedigree and ability to miss bats gives him a chance for early fantasy relevance.