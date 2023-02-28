Rodriguez (lat) will make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday versus the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rodriguez missed three months last season while at Triple-A Norfolk due to a right lat strain, although he did return late in the year and entered spring training without any restrictions. He'll face some workload limitations in 2023 but is expected to break camp as part of the Orioles' rotation.
