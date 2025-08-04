Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Monday that Rodriguez is scheduled to undergo right elbow debridement surgery early next week and will miss the rest of the season, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

On a positive note, Rodriguez won't be getting Tommy John surgery or any sort of procedure to address ligament damage, as the debridement surgery is designed to prevent future impingement issues in his elbow. Nevertheless, Rodriguez's health record is starting to become a major concern for his long-term outlook, as the 25-year-old also missed extensive time last season due to a lat strain and hasn't made an appearance at the big-league level since July 31, 2024. A firmer timeline for Rodriguez's recovery should be established once surgery is completed, but the right-hander will have a chance at being ready to go for the start of the 2026 season if all goes smoothly during the rehab process.