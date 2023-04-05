Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over five innings against the Rangers. He struck out five.

Rodriquez walked the first batter he saw in his MLB debut and got hit hard in the first inning, allowing two runs on two hits. However, the rookie settled down after a rough first and posted four scoreless frames to keep Baltimore in the game against Jacob deGrom. Rodriquez should draw at least one more start with Kyle Bradish (foot) on the 15-day injured list, but the 2018 first-round pick will likely have to shine in his next outing to stick in the big leagues long term. He's scheduled to pitch again next Tuesday against Oakland.