Rodriguez was added to the Orioles' 40-man roster Tuesday.
As arguably the top pitching prospect in the game, this was a forgone conclusion, as it protects Rodriguez from the Rule 5 draft. A Grade 2 lat strain prevented Rodriguez from making his big-league debut last season, but he has essentially nothing left to prove in the minors. The Orioles will have to manage his innings in 2023, as he totaled 75.2 innings last season and is the most promising pitcher in the organization.
