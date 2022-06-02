Rodriguez has been shut down from throwing after being diagnosed with a strained right lat muscle, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old exited Wednesday's start for Triple-A Norfolk with right lat discomfort, and he's now expected to miss "a decent amount of time at a minimum," according to GM Mike Elias. The right-hander has a 2.09 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 80:14 K:BB over 56 innings this season and appeared to be on the cusp of his major-league debut, but Rodriguez, who is arguably the top pitching prospect in baseball, is now facing what could be a lengthy absence.