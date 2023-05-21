Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over five frames during a 6-5 loss to Toronto in 10 innings. He struck out six.

Rodriguez bounced back Saturday after allowing eight runs over 3.1 innings in his previous outing versus the Angels. It was his fifth outing of the year allowing two or fewer runs, as 23 of the rookie's 29 earned runs have come in just four of his nine starts. Overall, he boasts an ugly 6.21 ERA and 1.64 WHIP, but his 50:18 K:BB across 42.0 innings remains encouraging. Rodriguez's next start is projected for the opener of a three-game weekend set versus Texas.