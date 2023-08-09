Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against Houston. He struck out four.

Rodriguez nailed his second quality start of the campaign Tuesday, yielding a pair of runs over six frames of work against the Astros. However, he was unable to pick up the win after Kyle Tucker launched a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the ninth. During his last four starts, Rodriguez has a 2.66 ERA and a 20:8 K:BB in 23.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to take on the Mariners for his next appearance.