Rodriguez is starting for Triple-A Norfolk in their season opener Friday against Triple-A Durham, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Rodriguez did not ultimately claim a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day rotation after struggling to a 7.04 ERA across 15.1 innings (five starts) this spring in the Grapefruit League. But the 23-year-old should again dominate the competition at the Triple-A level en route to an early-season promotion to Baltimore. He posted a 2.20 ERA with 97 strikeouts over 69.2 innings (14 starts) for Norfolk last year.