The Orioles will recall Rodriguez from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday to start against the Dodgers, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Rodriguez was sent down to the minors in late May after accumulating a 7.35 ERA and 1.74 WHIP through 45.1 innings across 10 starts to begin his MLB career. Since then, he's put up a 1.69 ERA and 0.99 WHIP through 37.1 frames in Triple-A -- good enough to reclaim a spot in Baltimore's rotation. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.