Rodriguez (lat) will report to High-A Aberdeen on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Rodriguez, who has been on the injured list at Triple-A Norfolk since early June, may require multiple tune-up outings in the lower rungs of the minors before reporting to the Orioles' top affiliate. Due to the extended time he missed while recovering from a right lat strain, Rodriguez may not have enough time to get stretched out for a traditional starter's role, but he'll still have an outside shot at earning a promotion to the majors in September as a reliever while the Orioles remain in contention for a wild-card spot.
More News
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Throws live BP•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Slated to face hitters•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Throws off mound•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Working on throwing program•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: MRI comes back clean•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: May not return this season•