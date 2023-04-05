Rodriguez is being called up Wednesday by the Orioles to start against the Rangers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez will be the starter for the Orioles with Baltimore having to adjust their rotation after the leg injury to Kyle Bradish. The top pitching prospect in the Baltimore system missed out on the Opening Day roster after a disappointing spring training, but his ability to miss bats gives him a chance for early fantasy relevance.
More News
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Starting in Triple-A Norfolk opener•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Officially optioned to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Won't be in Opening Day rotation•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Struggles in spring start•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Set for spring debut Thursday•
-
Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez: Good bet for Opening Day rotation•