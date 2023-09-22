Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over five innings in a 5-2 loss against Cleveland. He struck out seven.

It was another strong outing from Rodriguez, who held Cleveland scoreless through four innings before allowing a pair of runs in the fifth. The rookie right-hander has held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in 11 consecutive starts, working to a 2.32 ERA in that span. Overall, Rodriguez is 6-4 with a 4.49 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 124:42 K:BB across 22 starts (116.1 innings). He'll likely make one more start this season, currently scheduled for next week against the Nationals.