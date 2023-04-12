Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings in a 12-8 victory for the Orioles over the Athletics. He struck out six.

Rodriguez had some good moments in his first ever start in front of a home crowd in Baltimore, but they were too often followed by moments of frustration. The 23-year-old didn't give up a ton of hard contact, but he did struggle to consistently locate his pitches for the second consecutive outing. Despite his struggles, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde did confirm that Rodriguez will remain a member of the Baltimore rotation. His next start is scheduled against the White Sox on Sunday.