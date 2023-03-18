Rodriguez was charged for five runs -- two earned -- over 3.2 innings of work Saturday in a Grapefruit League start against the Red Sox.

Rodriguez wasn't helped by his defense, but he allowed six hits and two walks to go along with three strikeouts. The 22-year-old now has a 5.56 ERA in spring training, but as Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports, the Orioles very much want Rodriguez to be a part of their Opening Day rotation. With his ability to miss at-bats, managers should still be interested in making him a part of their fantasy roster.