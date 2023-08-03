Rodriguez (2-3) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks over 5.2 innings as the Orioles fell 4-1 to the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

The 23-year-old right-hander was stingy through five innings and nearly delivered his second straight quality start, but after walking two batters with two outs, he got the hook and had to watch as Shintaro Fujinami loaded the bases on another free pass before plunking consecutive Toronto batters, with both runs going on Rodriguez's ledger. Since returning to the big-league rotation after the All-Star break, Rodriguez has posted a 3.57 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB through 22.2 innings. He'll look for a better result in his next start, likely to come at home early next week against the Astros.