Rodriguez (lat) threw 1.1 scoreless innings while walking two and striking out one in a rehab outing with High-A Aberdeen on Thursday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rodriguez appeared in game action for the first time since June 1, so it makes sense that he wasn't pushed in terms of workload. However, he was spotted throwing in the bullpen after his outing to continue to build up his pitch count. It's unclear what Baltimore has planned for Rodriguez, though it's possible he makes his big-league debut as a reliever so long as the team remains in wild-card contention.