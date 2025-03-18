Rodgiruez (elbow) began his throwing program by playing catch from 75 feet Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has been shut down from throwing for nearly two weeks, so his buildup is likely to be slow and steady for the near future. Rodriguez doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss the first month of the season.
