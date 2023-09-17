Rodriguez (6-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing five hits over eight scoreless innings against the Rays. He struck out seven.

Rodriguez blanked the Rays on Saturday, dishing out no walks for the first time all year while allowing just one batter to reach third base. The rookie has come on strong during the tail end of the regular season, tallying quality starts in six of his last seven appearances (43.1 innings) to earn a 2.08 ERA and a 41:10 K:BB over that stretch. He's set to make his next start on the road against the Guardians late next week.