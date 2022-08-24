Rodriguez (lat) successfully completed a live batting practice session Wednesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rodriguez is ramping up his workload in his throwing program this week, and he felt good after facing hitters Wednesday. Assuming he continues to feel good in the coming days, he's expected to pitch in a simulated game sometime later this week.
