Rodriguez will start Sunday in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rodriguez will be following Game 1 starter Kyle Bradish. The rookie right-hander got sent back to the minors following a slow start this season but was dynamite after returning, posting a 2.58 ERA and 73:21 K:BB over 76.2 frames covering 13 starts. That includes a 2.17 ERA and 32:7 K:BB over 29 innings in September.