Rodriguez (lat) has begun throwing on flat ground from 120 feet, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rodriguez has been shut down since early June with a Grade 2 lat strain, but the Orioles remain optimistic he can return to action before the end of the season. That said, he still has numerous hurdles to overcome in his recovery, and it's unlikely he's back before September.
