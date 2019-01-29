Infante agreed to a minor-league contract with the Orioles earlier this month, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Infante's deal likely includes an invitation to big-league spring training that will afford him the opportunity to compete for a bullpen gig. The 31-year-old has been a serviceable reliever during parts of three seasons in the majors with the White Sox, accruing a 3.56 ERA and 7.9 K/9 while allowing only four home runs over 68.1 innings.

