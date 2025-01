Soto agreed to a one-year, $5.35 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

After being sent to Baltimore from Philadelphia at the trade deadline, Soto turned in a 5.09 ERA and 1.53 WHIP alongside a 21:7 K:BB over 17.2 innings. His poor performance will net him just a $350,000 raise in his final year of arbitration eligibility, and he appears destined to work in middle relief next season.