Soto picked up a hold Saturday against the Blue Jays after throwing a clean eighth inning. He struck out one.

Soto made quick work of the heart of Toronto's order to preserve a 5-4 lead, putting out Anthony Santander, Andres Gimenez and George Springer on just nine pitches. It was the first hold of the campaign for Soto, who has now hurled six scoreless innings to go with a 9:2 K:BB so far. The hard-throwing left-hander is one of Baltimore's top setup men and remains a candidate for the occasional save chance when closer Felix Bautista is unavailable, but the Orioles didn't see their first save opportunity of the season until Saturday's contest.