Soto threw two-thirds of an inning with no strikeouts in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

With Baltimore's bullpen essentially at full strength, the Orioles have mostly deployed Soto as a left-handed specialist. Soto has now worked less than one inning in 21 of his 43 outings this season, and he's recorded more than two outs on just one occasion through his first seven appearances in July. Soto has a 3.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB to go with 18 holds across 34.1 innings, which at least offers him some appeal in fantasy leagues that count holds.