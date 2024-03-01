Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Henderson (oblique) is 3-to-4 days away from making his Grapefruit League debut, Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Henderson was scheduled to take live batting practice Friday and playing in games is just right around the corner. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year has been brought along slowly in Orioles' camp due to an oblique issue, but he continues to take positive steps forward. Barring setbacks, he is expected to be ready to roll in time for Opening Day.