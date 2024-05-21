Henderson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Henderson has homered in four straight games and continues to lead the majors with 16 long balls. The shortstop's sixth-inning blast off Sonny Gray was all the runs the Orioles could muster Monday. Henderson stumbled a bit in the middle of May, but he's quickly returned to form and is now sporting a .271/.351/.610 slash line with 34 RBI, 35 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 45 contests.