Henderson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

Henderson hit a game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning. The shortstop has turned things around by hitting safely in five of the last six games while adding four RBI in that span. He's batting .233 on the year with a 5:16 K:BB through 67 plate appearances, but he's also provided well-rounded production in the counting stats with three home runs, four steals, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. Henderson has yet to hit anywhere other than leadoff in 2024.