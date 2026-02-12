Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Away due to personal matter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson has left Orioles camp Thursday due to a personal matter, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Henderson is expected back Sunday, so the brief absence shouldn't greatly affect his preparation for the season. The young shortstop is looking to bounce back at the plate in 2026 after a nagging shoulder issue contributed to his home-run total dropping from 37 to 17 season over season.
