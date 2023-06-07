Henderson (back) is hitting sixth and playing third base versus the Brewers on Wednesday.
Henderson was removed from Saturday's game against San Francisco and was held out of the lineup for the next three games. The rookie infielder will be back in action for Wednesday's battle versus Corbin Burnes and the Brew Crew.
