Henderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 15-3 loss to the Orioles.

The Orioles didn't have as much firepower as the Yankees on Tuesday, but Henderson managed to supply one run for Baltimore on a solo homer in the seventh inning. It was his third home run of the season, and the 23-year-old shortstop is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, going 6-for-19 (.316) over that span.