Henderson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-0 win over the A's.

The 22-year-old shortstop capped the scoring on the afternoon by taking JP Sears deep in the seventh inning. The long ball was Henderson's third in the last four games, continuing a blistering stretch that has seen him rack up eight multi-hit performances in his last 12 contests while batting .408 (20-for-49). The surge has boosted Henderson's slash line on the season to .302/.361/.642 with nine homers, six steals, 22 RBI and 23 runs in 106 plate appearances.