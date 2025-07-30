Henderson went 4-for-8 with a walk, a double, a home run, four runs scored and four RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Blue Jays.

Most of the shortstop's production came in a 16-4 rout during the matinee, including Henderson's 12th homer of the season -- a three-run shot off Chad Green in the seventh inning. The blast snapped a 15-game power drought for Henderson, but he's hardly been invisible during that stretch. Through 24 contests in July, the 24-year-old is slashing .306/.368/.518 with 13 of his 16 hits going for extra bases (10 doubles, a triple and two home runs), along with five steals, 13 RBI and 16 runs.