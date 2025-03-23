GM Mike Elias announced Sunday that Henderson (side) will start the regular season on the injured list but hopes the absence will be measured in "days, not weeks," Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The news isn't exactly a surprise since Henderson hasn't seen game action since suffering the intercostal strain in late February, but his recent rehab progression gave him an outside chance of being ready for Opening Day. The 24-year-old took live batting practice Saturday and could be cleared to play in exhibition games in the near future, so there's optimism his absence to begin the season will be brief.