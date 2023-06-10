Henderson went 3-for-3 with one run scored and two steals in Friday's 3-2 win over the Royals.

Henderson recorded his first multi-steal game of the year Friday, swiping second base twice while also being caught stealing in the sixth inning. The 21-year-old has been in-and-out of the lineup for the past week while dealing with a back injury, and while his season stats leave much to be desired, over his last seven games he has picked up the pace with a .364/.417/.682 line.