Henderson went 4-for-7 with a solo homer, a three-run homer, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

Henderson was unstoppable through the first four innings, going 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs to collect a total of five RBI and three runs scored. The outing marked Henderson's first career multi-homer game while also setting a career high in RBI despite going 0-for-3 in his final three plate appearances. Through 76 games, the second-year infielder is slashing .246/.339/.465 with 13 home runs and five stolen bases but is striking out at a 30.8 percent clip.