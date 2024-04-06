Henderson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Henderson went just 1-for-11 during the Orioles' three-game series versus the Royals, but he snapped out of the funk Friday. He swatted his second homer of the campaign in the third inning and also scored in the seventh after getting aboard on a single. The shortstop is hitting .269 with six RBI, six runs scored, two homers and a triple over 30 plate appearances. He has yet to hit anywhere but leadoff this season.