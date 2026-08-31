Henderson went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple, five total RBI and three total runs scored in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Athletics.

Henderson went off in the series finale, blasting a solo homer in the first inning and a three-run shot in the fifth as part of a four-hit effort. It was a much-needed performance for the shortstop, who hit just .182 with no long balls over his previous 10 games. The 25-year-old has endured a disappointing 2026 campaign, slashing .223/.307/.408 with 22 homers, 57 RBI, 82 runs and 10 stolen bases across 136 contests.