Henderson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

Henderson crushed the first pitch of the game 430 feet for his 21st homer of the season and ninth career leadoff blast. The Orioles shortstop has been scorching hot in June, hitting .350 (14-for-40) with three homers, 13 runs scored and five RBI this month. Overall, Henderson is slashing .274/.375/.599 in 296 plate appearances this season.