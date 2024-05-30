Henderson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox.
The majority of Baltimore's scoring output came on Henderson's second-inning, 422-foot grand slam. It was the young shortstop's second career grand slam and 18th homer of the campaign, tying him with Kyle Tucker for the MLB lead. Henderson also ranks seventh in the league with a .938 OPS.
More News
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Drills 17th home run•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Accounts for offense in loss•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Keeps mashing Sunday•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Slugs league-leading 14th homer•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Triple, home run in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Batting cleanup Wednesday•