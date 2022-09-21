Henderson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Detroit.
Henderson made the most of his first career start batting leadoff in the big leagues. He recorded his fifth multi-hit effort in his last seven games, including a two-run home run. The homer, Henderson's third on the campaign, was a 409-foot blast to right field in the seventh inning which pulled the game to within one. If he sticks in the leadoff spot, Henderson could be a quality source of counting stats down the stretch.