Henderson left Saturday's game against the Giants with lower back discomfort, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Henderson was replaced in the third inning of Saturday's game versus San Francisco. He went 0-for-1 before leaving. Ramon Urias has taken over at the hot corner. Henderson should be considered day-to-day, but he likely will need to undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury.
