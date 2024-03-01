Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Henderson (oblique) could make his Grapefruit League debut early next week, Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Henderson was scheduled to take live batting practice Friday, and playing in games seems to be right around the corner. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year has been brought along slowly in Orioles' camp due to an oblique issue, but he continues to make progress. Henderson is expected to be ready to roll in time for Opening Day.