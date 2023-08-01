Henderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Henderson's slipped from first to second in the order, swapping places with Adley Rutschman, over the last few days. It hasn't slowed Henderson down -- he's 4-for-12 with three extra-base hits since the lineup change. Henderson went 24-for-98 (.245) in July, a touch better than his .242/.334/.471 slash line for the season. He's added 17 homers, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored and six steals through 95 contests overall.