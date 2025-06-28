Henderson went 4-for-6 with two RBI, two runs scored and a triple in Friday's 22-8 victory over the Rays.

The triple was Henderson's third of the year, and he piled up a season-high four knocks. The star shortstop got off to a rough start at the plate following a delayed beginning to the year with an intercostal injury, as he was batting .220 and slugging .380 through April 18, but he's rounded into form ever since. Covering 264 plate appearances since and including April 19, Henderson is slashing .292/.375/.459 with 21 extra-base hits, 24 RBI, 35 runs scored and seven stolen bases.