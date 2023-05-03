Henderson is not in the Orioles' lineup for Wednesday's game in Kansas City, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Henderson drew three walks in Tuesday's game but went hitless again. It's been a struggle for the rookie infielder as he sits on a lowly .663 OPS. Ramon Urias will be at third base Wednesday.
