Henderson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Mets.

Henderson remains strong at the plate, batting .314 (11-for-35) with three homers and eight RBI over his last eight contests. For the season he's up to 19 long balls, 51 RBI, 62 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .246/.334/.483 slash line over 100 games. He's regularly hit second versus right-handed pitchers lately after previously serving as a leadoff man earlier in the year.