Henderson (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

The 21-year-old's removal from Saturday's contest due to lower-back discomfort was labeled precautionary, but he'll still be out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale. The absence will give Henderson two straight days of rest since the Orioles have a team day off Monday. Josh Lester will make his Baltimore debut at third base after having his contract selected Saturday.